Paradigm is a custom built BONE Structure home, boasting Net Zero Energy efficiency and setting a new benchmark for green construction in Vancouver. Scoring a rating of 95 on the EnerGuide scale, Paradigm will serve as an industry leader for a future in which homes are built to last.

