Paradigm is a custom built BONE Structure home, boasting Net Zero Energy efficiency and setting a new benchmark for green construction in Vancouver. Scoring a rating of 95 on the EnerGuide scale, Paradigm will serve as an industry leader for a future in which homes are built to last.
BONE Structure uploaded Paradigm through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Overview
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern