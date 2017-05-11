North Shore #7
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house was built for its owners as an investment property in Northport, MI. With two full bedrooms and a bunk room, this home can accommodate a variety of guests in a simple, Danish-style aesthetic. Pulling from the same design concepts as Hygge Supply is based on, this home takes on a minimalist philosophy while also creating a comfortable yet modern environment for its guests. With streamlined Hygge Supply cabinetry, clean concrete floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the home exudes a sense of tranquility with a connection to nature. The home is also built with sustainability in mind - employing a panelized structure with foam cores yeilding the highest R-values on the market; radiant floor heating and energy efficient mechanicals and appliances; low-VOC paint for the walls and negligible VOC powder coat panels for the cabinets; and pre-cut and assembled steel framing which leaves zero waste on the job site.
Hallway view from great room to bedroom.
Great room with floor-to-ceiling windows.
View from kitchen island to great room with steel mantel fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Kitchen view with Hygge Supply cabinets.
Steel frames house the Hygge Supply cabinetry for all vanities located in each bathroom in the home.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
A free standing soaking tub is located in the master bath wet room.
Hallway view from bedroom to great room.
Hygge Supply cabinets are designed to fit perfectly to create a streamlined look.
View into the great room and hallway from the exterior window
Detail shot of kitchen cabinetry with open shelving.
TopZero sinks and drying racks come with each Hygge Supply kitchen island.
Kitchen view
Open shelving in kitchen
Open shelving
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
Entry door
Bunk room and entry bench
The exterior is finished in a black red metal.
Floor-to-ceiling windows line the walls of the structure.
Credits
- Will Johnson and Matthew Stackowicz