North Shore #7

By Hygge Supply
North Shore #7
View Photos

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house was built for its owners as an investment property in Northport, MI. With two full bedrooms and a bunk room, this home can accommodate a variety of guests in a simple, Danish-style aesthetic. Pulling from the same design concepts as Hygge Supply is based on, this home takes on a minimalist philosophy while also creating a comfortable yet modern environment for its guests. With streamlined Hygge Supply cabinetry, clean concrete floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the home exudes a sense of tranquility with a connection to nature. The home is also built with sustainability in mind - employing a panelized structure with foam cores yeilding the highest R-values on the market; radiant floor heating and energy efficient mechanicals and appliances; low-VOC paint for the walls and negligible VOC powder coat panels for the cabinets; and pre-cut and assembled steel framing which leaves zero waste on the job site.

Hygge Supply uploaded North Shore #7 through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Hallway view from great room to bedroom. Photo of North Shore #7View Photos

Hallway view from great room to bedroom.

Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Concrete Floor, Sofa, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Great room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Photo 2 of North Shore #7View Photos

Great room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Concrete Floor, Range, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, and Pendant Lighting. View from kitchen island to great room with steel mantel fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. Photo 3 of North Shore #7View Photos

View from kitchen island to great room with steel mantel fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Modern home with Kitchen, Wall Oven, Refrigerator, Cooktops, Undermount Sink, Pendant Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Kitchen view with Hygge Supply cabinets. Photo 4 of North Shore #7View Photos

Kitchen view with Hygge Supply cabinets.

Modern home with Bath Room, Concrete Floor, Pendant Lighting, Undermount Sink, and Engineered Quartz Counter. Steel frames house the Hygge Supply cabinetry for all vanities located in each bathroom in the home. Photo 5 of North Shore #7View Photos

Steel frames house the Hygge Supply cabinetry for all vanities located in each bathroom in the home.

Modern home with Bath Room, Subway Tile Wall, Concrete Floor, Undermount Sink, Freestanding Tub, and Open Shower. Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting. Photo 6 of North Shore #7View Photos

Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.

Modern home with Bath Room, Open Shower, Subway Tile Wall, Freestanding Tub, and Concrete Floor. A free standing soaking tub is located in the master bath wet room. Photo 7 of North Shore #7View Photos

A free standing soaking tub is located in the master bath wet room.

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Hallway view from bedroom to great room. Photo 8 of North Shore #7View Photos

Hallway view from bedroom to great room.

Modern home with Storage Room and Cabinet Storage Type. Hygge Supply cabinets are designed to fit perfectly to create a streamlined look. Photo 9 of North Shore #7View Photos

Hygge Supply cabinets are designed to fit perfectly to create a streamlined look.

Modern home with Living Room, Concrete Floor, and Wood Burning Fireplace. View into the great room and hallway from the exterior window Photo 10 of North Shore #7View Photos

View into the great room and hallway from the exterior window

Modern home with Storage Room and Cabinet Storage Type. Detail shot of kitchen cabinetry with open shelving. Photo 11 of North Shore #7View Photos

Detail shot of kitchen cabinetry with open shelving.

Modern home with Kitchen, Pendant Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, Undermount Sink, and Concrete Floor. TopZero sinks and drying racks come with each Hygge Supply kitchen island. Photo 12 of North Shore #7View Photos

TopZero sinks and drying racks come with each Hygge Supply kitchen island.

Modern home with Kitchen, Pendant Lighting, Cooktops, Refrigerator, Engineered Quartz Counter, Concrete Floor, Undermount Sink, Dishwasher, and Wall Oven. Kitchen view Photo 13 of North Shore #7View Photos

Kitchen view

Modern home with Kitchen. Open shelving in kitchen Photo 14 of North Shore #7View Photos

Open shelving in kitchen

Modern home with Storage Room. Open shelving Photo 15 of North Shore #7View Photos

Open shelving

Modern home with Bath Room, Concrete Floor, Open Shower, Subway Tile Wall, Undermount Sink, and Pendant Lighting. Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom. Photo 16 of North Shore #7View Photos

Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Entry door Photo 17 of North Shore #7View Photos

Entry door

Modern home with Concrete Floor. Bunk room and entry bench Photo 18 of North Shore #7View Photos

Bunk room and entry bench

The exterior is finished in a black red metal. Photo 19 of North Shore #7 modern homeView Photos

The exterior is finished in a black red metal.

Floor-to-ceiling windows line the walls of the structure. Photo 20 of North Shore #7 modern homeView Photos

Floor-to-ceiling windows line the walls of the structure.

Credits

Posted By
Hygge Supply
@hygge_supply
Architect
Photographer
  • Will Johnson and Matthew Stackowicz

Overview

Location
  • Northport, Michigan
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 1500