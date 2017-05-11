A North Haven Village retreat- combined 8500SF of living space, 7 bedrooms and 7.5 baths on 1.68 acres. The compound is comprised of a steel barn main house, guest cottage, and pool house including an abundance of tranquil private spaces, each beautifully designed and winners of multiple design and construction awards including HC&G's Innovation in Design and 2015 Building of the Year.

Inside the main house- designed as a stunning steel barn- you'll find 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, breakfast area, dining area, wet bar, den/library and light-drenched spaces that open fully to the courtyard and grounds. The first floor master suite also includes a private patio and outdoor shower.

In the guest cottage there are 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a dramatic living/dining room with fireplace that opens fully to the covered porch and grounds, fully appointed professional kitchen, full basement, and a 2 car garage. The building's tower deck provides amazing vistas of the grounds and North Haven's natural beauty.

The screened-in pool house is a true party pad, with large living area, fireplace, changing area, loft, and space for a studio or gym, and a heated Gunite pool.