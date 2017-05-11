North Haven Compound

By
North Haven Compound
View Photos

A North Haven Village retreat- combined 8500SF of living space, 7 bedrooms and 7.5 baths on 1.68 acres. The compound is comprised of a steel barn main house, guest cottage, and pool house including an abundance of tranquil private spaces, each beautifully designed and winners of multiple design and construction awards including HC&G's Innovation in Design and 2015 Building of the Year.

Inside the main house- designed as a stunning steel barn- you'll find 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, breakfast area, dining area, wet bar, den/library and light-drenched spaces that open fully to the courtyard and grounds. The first floor master suite also includes a private patio and outdoor shower.

In the guest cottage there are 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a dramatic living/dining room with fireplace that opens fully to the covered porch and grounds, fully appointed professional kitchen, full basement, and a 2 car garage. The building's tower deck provides amazing vistas of the grounds and North Haven's natural beauty.

The screened-in pool house is a true party pad, with large living area, fireplace, changing area, loft, and space for a studio or gym, and a heated Gunite pool.

uploaded North Haven Compound through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, End Tables, Sofa, Chair, Ottomans, Console Tables, Bookcase, Ceiling Lighting, Track Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Two-Sided Fireplace, and Ribbon Fireplace. Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces Photo of North Haven CompoundView Photos

Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Night Stands, Table Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Dresser. Main House Guest Suite 1 Photo 2 of North Haven CompoundView Photos

Main House Guest Suite 1

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Console Tables, Coffee Tables, End Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Track Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Guest Cottage Living Area Photo 3 of North Haven CompoundView Photos

Guest Cottage Living Area

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Dresser, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Table Lighting. Main House Master Suite Photo 4 of North Haven CompoundView Photos

Main House Master Suite

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. Guest Cottage Exterior Photo 5 of North Haven CompoundView Photos

Guest Cottage Exterior

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Night Stands, Table Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor. Photo 6 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Table, Console Tables, Lamps, Desk, End Tables, Table Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 7 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Concrete Counter, Wood Cabinet, Ceramic Tile Floor, Stone Tile Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Cooktops, and Drop In Sink. Photo 8 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Lamps, Ceiling Lighting, Table, Bar, Recessed Lighting, and Ceramic Tile Floor. Photo 9 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Night Stands, Lamps, Table Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 10 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Chair, Table Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 11 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, End Tables, Table Lighting, Console Tables, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 12 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Concrete Counter and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 13 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Table Lighting, Dresser, Night Stands, Chair, Lamps, Light Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor. Master House Master Suite Photo 14 of North Haven CompoundView Photos

Master House Master Suite

Modern home with House Building Type and Metal Roof Material. Photo 15 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Refrigerator, Cooktops, and Drop In Sink. Photo 16 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Chair, Lamps, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor. Photo 17 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Photo 18 of North Haven Compound modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Ottomans, Ceiling Lighting, Track Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Table, Bookcase, and Console Tables. Photo 19 of North Haven CompoundView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Ottomans, Bookcase, Ceiling Lighting, Track Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 20 of North Haven CompoundView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Sag Harbor, New York