The North Bondi II Residence is located only a few metres from the shore at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Sydney builder Horizon worked with Tobias Partners to transform the original 1980s building from a beach house into a four-bedroom, modern urban home.

The build was particularly challenging – the site had difficult access, and internal finishes required a high level of care on installation. Unique features of the home include a copper fireplace, a pool cut into existing rock, terrazzo flooring and beeswax plaster walls.

The original home had very low ceiling heights, with minimal space for services. During the build, the structure needed to be highly secured to support the removal of walls and create beautiful wide, open-plan living spaces.

Despite the coastal setting, the owners didn’t want a typical beach-house feel.

Spread over three levels, the home includes a craft room, cinema room, music room, library that doubles as a guest room, and a large living area with sweeping views of Bondi Beach.

The design plays host to an eclectic selection of artwork, while remaining highly practical for a young, active family.

The builder/architect relationship was strengthened by the need for close collaboration, to address any issues as they arose.



Horizon is a family owned Sydney builder. The firm collaborates with Sydney’s top architects and interior designers to deliver residential and commercial projects.

