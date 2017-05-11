Interior designers Teresa Xu and Kevin Lee Yi partnered to customize a newly constructed single-family home in Normal Heights, San Diego. The client is a dental business owner, and this residence is his vacation home – a place to spend the summer and to host friends and family reunions.

Situated on a hill overlooking a valley of eucalyptus trees, the simple Scandinavian style house stands out among the Spanish-inspired homes characteristic to Southern California. The architectural design effectively blends indoor and outdoor spaces with folding glass doors, large windows, and glass walls on each floor to allow for plenty of sunlight.

White oak flooring was used in all the public areas and bedrooms for a natural and cozy feeling. Plain white walls create a gallery look, with empty walls to display artwork collected during the homeowner’s travels. In addition, the décor of each bedroom features cultural elements related to his personal living experiences. For instance, one guest room contains a Japanese tatami bed with a meditation spot, calling back to the seven years he spent abroad in Japan. Custom lighting fixtures and contemporary artwork were selected to complement the woodworking, finishes and materials throughout the house.