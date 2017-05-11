Located on the corner of 7th and Olive Street in Downtown L.A., NoMad Los Angeles continues in the spirit of the original NoMad in New York by taking residence in the historic building, Giannini Place. Originally built in the 1920s as the headquarters for The Bank of Italy, the building’s gold and blue Italianate lobby ceiling has been fully restored and serves as inspiration throughout. Honoring its rich history, NoMad naturally balances the integrity and character of the Neoclassical landmark with a contemporary California design sensibility.

As in New York, NoMad Los Angeles has collaborated with Jacques Garcia on the design and Chef Daniel Humm and Will Guidara on the restaurants, while adapting their approach to seamlessly blend into the vibrant tapestry of Downtown L.A.