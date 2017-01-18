Noe Valley Residence

By Martinkovic Milford Architects
Noe Valley Residence
Martinkovic Milford Architects transformed an aging single-family residence in San Francisco’s sought-after Noe Valley neighborhood into a contemporary, light-filled home.

Redesigned to take advantage the site’s entire square footage and exquisite views, this high-end re-imagining incorporates flexible living zones, a dramatic multi-tiered yard and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions.

