Noe Valley House is a minimalist architecture project located in San Francisco, California, designed by IwamotoScott Architecture. This new four level house on a steep street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood is designed to respond to opportunities presented by its site and situation, including: the morphology of neighboring infill urban fabric, and possibilities of a walkout rear yard and distant views in the downhill direction to the east and north. The house’s interior is organized around a central lightwell and stairwell. The lightwell is positioned in relation to an existing lightwell of the neighboring house, Situated at the heart of the house, the lightwell and stairwell act together to bring in natural light and views to the sky. They also become the spatial hinge between living/dining and kitchen/family on the main living level, and between kids’ and parents’ bedrooms on the upper sleeping level.