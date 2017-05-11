Set on the Pacific Coast Highway, a midcentury beach motel is now an exclusive, Japanese-style hideaway with meals delivered from Nobu Malibu next door.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert DeNiro, and producer Meir Teper own the new Nobu Ryokan brand, which is inspired by the traditional Japanese inns that give the hotel its name. Studio PCH, Inc., together with Montalba Architects and TAL Studio, transformed the 1950s-era Casa Malibu Inn into a high-end, beachside retreat with 11 suites and five oceanfront bungalows.