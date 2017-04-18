Nob Hill Condominium

By Matarozzi Pelsinger Builders
Nob Hill Condominium
View Photos

Complete gut and renovation of 5th floor condominium at the top of Nob Hill. Careful consideration of the other building residents and the common areas of the building were priorities all through the construction process. Unique features include cantilevered glass shelving, frameless glass+metal doors, rift-cut oak wall paneling, and custom cabinetry throughout.

Credits

Posted By
Matarozzi Pelsinger Builders
@matarozzipelsingerbuilders
Architect
  • Garcia Tamjidi Architecture Design
Photographer
  • Joe Fletcher