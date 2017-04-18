Nob Hill Condominium
Complete gut and renovation of 5th floor condominium at the top of Nob Hill. Careful consideration of the other building residents and the common areas of the building were priorities all through the construction process. Unique features include cantilevered glass shelving, frameless glass+metal doors, rift-cut oak wall paneling, and custom cabinetry throughout.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Garcia Tamjidi Architecture Design
Builder
Photographer
- Joe Fletcher
Overview
Location