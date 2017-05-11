The project is a 220 sqm house located in a small kibbutz (Nir - Am) in the Gaza envelope.

Despite the constant threat that inflicts the area, the residents (a young couple in their 30's with a toddler, a baby and a beautiful golden-retriever) chose to build their home in the place where they were born and raised.



The house was designed in an industrial, minimal and modern look, with the use of natural and raw materials such as Concrete, Metal and Wood.

The ground floor contains a spacious Kitchen, a Livingroom with a double height ceiling, a Guestroom with a private bath, a Playroom and a Toilet.



Structural concrete and metal beams were chosen to remain exposed in order to give the space an industrial look. The floor was covered in a polished concrete, which emphasis the contrast between rough and refined.

The house's main wall was also covered in concrete using Micro-toping technic (3mm)

The southern district of Israel is also known for its hot climates in the summer and so the concrete gives the house a cool look and feel.



A lot of the furniture was designed and built custom made for this house. For example the Living room's credenza, coffee tables and entrance partition, as well as the workspace desk and all of the house's carpentry and metal work.



A monochrome Playroom gives a neutral and quite background for the kids' toys and mass :)

The house's second floor is designed in a lofty kind of look, and features a master bedroom, kids room, bathroom and a cozy - multi functional gallery which contains a TV area, workspace, reading/hazing window spot and a chill zone, usually occupied by the baby :)

The entire floor in that area was covered in a natural - smoked oak

parquet.

On the main wall you can see a 5 prints composition createded especially for this family, combining 'hints' from their life and loves and reflecting their own personal story.

The kids bedroom designed in a Scandinavian style with bright colors and natural wood furniture in order to give the space a calm vibe.

The Master bedroom's main wall was painted in black (the customer's favorite color) and gives the room an intimate and warm feeling.