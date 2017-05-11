Ninh Binh House

By
Ninh Binh House
View Photos

Located in a Vietnam city famous with its French colonial style villas, the house creates a bold impression, while giving the people a living space close to nature.

uploaded Ninh Binh House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Concrete Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Green Roof Material, House Building Type, and Brick Siding Material. Ninh Binh is a quiet city 100km south of Hanoi. The buildings here are famous for their luxury, costly in appearance, but do not pay attention to the quality of living space, lack of natural elements, light and trees. Photo of Ninh Binh House

Ninh Binh is a quiet city 100km south of Hanoi. The buildings here are famous for their luxury, costly in appearance, but do not pay attention to the quality of living space, lack of natural elements, light and trees.

Modern home with Exterior. Ninh Binh house has a simple form, with reinforced concrete structure which is very popular in Vietnam, but designed to create a different kind of living space than the surrounding houses, closer to the nature. Photo 2 of Ninh Binh House

Ninh Binh house has a simple form, with reinforced concrete structure which is very popular in Vietnam, but designed to create a different kind of living space than the surrounding houses, closer to the nature.

Modern home with Living Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Sofa. The whole house is a brick and concrete three-storey block, with a large central space in the middle of which is a common area for family activities such as living room, reading room, exercise room, etc... Photo 3 of Ninh Binh House

The whole house is a brick and concrete three-storey block, with a large central space in the middle of which is a common area for family activities such as living room, reading room, exercise room, etc...

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Ceramic Tile Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Table. The house faces west, has an artificial lake and a large tree garden, which helps to cover the sun and regulate the air into the house. Photo 4 of Ninh Binh House

The house faces west, has an artificial lake and a large tree garden, which helps to cover the sun and regulate the air into the house.

0
0
Email