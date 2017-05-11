Ninh Binh House
Located in a Vietnam city famous with its French colonial style villas, the house creates a bold impression, while giving the people a living space close to nature.
Ninh Binh is a quiet city 100km south of Hanoi. The buildings here are famous for their luxury, costly in appearance, but do not pay attention to the quality of living space, lack of natural elements, light and trees.
Ninh Binh house has a simple form, with reinforced concrete structure which is very popular in Vietnam, but designed to create a different kind of living space than the surrounding houses, closer to the nature.
The whole house is a brick and concrete three-storey block, with a large central space in the middle of which is a common area for family activities such as living room, reading room, exercise room, etc...
The house faces west, has an artificial lake and a large tree garden, which helps to cover the sun and regulate the air into the house.