Nightingale Residence
Located on Nightingale Drive in the Doheny Estates, the Nightingale Residence comprises of 9,268 square feet, and sits atop a hillside providing sweeping outlines of the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills to Century City, the Pacific Ocean, and downtown Los Angeles.
The design forms a C-shaped box that wraps around creating a courtyard. To enclose the central public space of the home, a glass pavilion has been inserted within the courtyard.
The exterior Parklex provide a warm tone against the natural elements surrounding the residence.
Standard black anodized aluminum sliding window and door systems optimize the flow of natural sunlight, and air through the plan’s open spaces.
Interior materials include a diverse selection of wood and stone that was custom
tailored to the owner’s requirements.
Several rectangular skylights throughout the home contribute to balancing the light within the main living spaces.
Credits
- Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA