Newtown House

By
Newtown House
View Photos

Newtown House is a minimalist residence located in Kyoto, Japan, designed by Kohei Yukawa and Hiroto Kawaguchi. The clients wanted a home in which they could enjoy nice views as well as have good communication with the people around. The architects arranged the home so that the parent’s room and children’s rooms were opposite each other from the North and South. The main living area would be situated in the center of the home. The wooden inclined ceiling is made continuous so that the interior and exterior spaces coexist.

uploaded Newtown House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Kohei Yukawa
  • Hiroto Kawaguchi
Photographer
  • Yohei Sasakura

Overview

Location
  • Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017

    • Press

    Publications
  • Leibal