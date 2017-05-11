Newtown House is a minimalist residence located in Kyoto, Japan, designed by Kohei Yukawa and Hiroto Kawaguchi. The clients wanted a home in which they could enjoy nice views as well as have good communication with the people around. The architects arranged the home so that the parent’s room and children’s rooms were opposite each other from the North and South. The main living area would be situated in the center of the home. The wooden inclined ceiling is made continuous so that the interior and exterior spaces coexist.