New Old World: Stately Flair meets the Breezy Mediterranean Sea
Mario is a first generation Italian American, who wanted to stay true to his roots and lean into a rich palette, with dark woods, lots of marble, and gold accents. He is a self-described lover of all things “fancy” and may or may not have referenced The Sopranos several times during our first meeting. Jenny, on the other hand, grew up in a hippie commune and her early-days bohemian lifestyle directly influenced her desire to have her new home be casual, airy, light and fun.
In our minds, (since lets be honest, we couldn’t put up lemon tiles as a kitchen backsplash and act like that would be an ok move for Jenny) at the heart of what Mario was conveying through our initial meetings - if we really distilled it all down - was that he wanted his home to feel established and regal. So we chose to ground his style in one that has been around for centuries, Old World architecture. We’d accomplish this by leaning on materials that have been used throughout history - stone, marble, wood, etc - and make sure to weave in intricate detail that showcase fine craftsmanship.
For Jenny’s juxtaposition, we wanted to move to something a bit closer to Old World Italy while still staying true to the coastal, breezy, “go with the flow” sensibility she was looking for. Luckily they’d gone on a trip to Cinque Terre on the Mediterranean Sea and both loved it, so we drew inspiration from the New World elements of that old coastal town for Jenny, by keeping the palette grounded in white and bringing in blues from the sea so that the home overall struck a bright, fresh tone.
Open kitchen gives views of the living room with leather couch and gold gallery wall, to the built in dry bar with marble interior.
Dining room with custom built dining table, vintage black wicker chairs, and refurbished antique chandelier.
Dining room with custom table and built in marble and cherry wood dry bar looks into open kitchen separated by exposed beams. Kitchen boasts large countertop, open range, mix and matched bar stools, mosaic back splash, and ceiling high white cabinetry with gold hardware.
Built in marble dry bar with cherry wood table top.
Close up of the kitchens long island with textured stone, mix and matched counter stools, open range, and custom stained exposed beams.
Mediterranean mets stately fair in this living room with pops of blue and gold through a custom art wall, striped rug, vintage coffee table, antique globe bar, and leather sofa.
Marble tiled fireplace is the perfect backdrop for pops of color, like this oversized multi colored upholstered chair.
Vintage black and gold dining chairs pop against this custom built dining table.
Antique cherry writing desk and chair gets lots of natural light in this blue on blue sun room.
This sunroom boasts blues in all ways; through the wall color, the patterned cement tile, the cozy bean bag, and accent pillows on the day bed.
