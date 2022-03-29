New Old World: Stately Flair meets the Breezy Mediterranean Sea

Mario is a first generation Italian American, who wanted to stay true to his roots and lean into a rich palette, with dark woods, lots of marble, and gold accents. He is a self-described lover of all things “fancy” and may or may not have referenced The Sopranos several times during our first meeting. Jenny, on the other hand, grew up in a hippie commune and her early-days bohemian lifestyle directly influenced her desire to have her new home be casual, airy, light and fun.

In our minds, (since lets be honest, we couldn’t put up lemon tiles as a kitchen backsplash and act like that would be an ok move for Jenny) at the heart of what Mario was conveying through our initial meetings - if we really distilled it all down - was that he wanted his home to feel established and regal. So we chose to ground his style in one that has been around for centuries, Old World architecture. We’d accomplish this by leaning on materials that have been used throughout history - stone, marble, wood, etc - and make sure to weave in intricate detail that showcase fine craftsmanship.

For Jenny’s juxtaposition, we wanted to move to something a bit closer to Old World Italy while still staying true to the coastal, breezy, “go with the flow” sensibility she was looking for. Luckily they’d gone on a trip to Cinque Terre on the Mediterranean Sea and both loved it, so we drew inspiration from the New World elements of that old coastal town for Jenny, by keeping the palette grounded in white and bringing in blues from the sea so that the home overall struck a bright, fresh tone.