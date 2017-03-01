New Light Pottery is a minimal building located in Nara, Japan, designed by ninkipen!. The building features both a showroom and gallery with a renovated residential area. The building is situated on a sloping site, thus the use of a cantilevered portion that serves as covered parking area. The sloping roof features a skylight that provides natural light without compromise to privacy from the main street. The upper level feature larger glazings that overlook the serene cityscape.