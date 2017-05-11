New Canaan Home

By Veronica Decca
View Photos

Full Renovation of a 3270 sq feet 1930’s cottage and 1990’s barn, completed in 2018 by NYC based interior designer Veronica Decca of Decca + Decca Design Studio.

The Backstory:

The family decided to move out of NYC after the birth of their second son in search for a place that would fit their active lifestyle and passion for sports/outdoors. The search was centered around finding a town/neighborhood with big lots (2 acres plus), lots of green and privacy. After a one year search they chose New Canaan as their new hometown.

The family loves to cook together and make meals the center of the family social interaction, so having a beautiful and functional kitchen with an open lay-out was a must. In addition, the family has a very active lifestyle. One of the parents runs Triathlons and the kids like to spend time playing soccer and riding their bikes. A great outdoor space and a flat land were also important for that matter. On top of that, although the main social areas would ideally have an open concept, both adults work part-time at home so there was a need for a separate space to serve as a home office and a triathlon training area for the winter.

The challenge for them was that most available properties in the area were bigger than what they needed and had formal entertaining areas (such as living, dining rooms), which were not appealing to them. The family also wanted a contemporary design aesthetic and most available properties had a colonial style. They found an old cottage and barn in urgent need of an update but with lots of potential. The cottage was built in the 30’s and the barn addition in the early 90’s and, while charming, the house had no defined design style. With one of the parents being an interior designer, they were not afraid to go for a full gut renovation. This would allow them to get the desired lay-out and a modern aesthetic.

The kitchen was extended, an old office space turned into a playroom, both were open to the main family room/dining area creating an integrated family area with space for cooking, eating, playing and chilling. The old and oppressive formal living room underwent the biggest transformation: they added new large windows, opened the ceiling to expose the beams and turned the space into a cool home office/gym combination with great views of the garden. The family finalized the decor with some locally made furniture pieces and artwork from Brazilian artists (were they are originally from).

After spending their first summer in their new home, the family couldn’t be happier with their new life surrounded by trees and delicious home made meals.

Veronica Decca uploaded New Canaan Home through Add A Home.
Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Drop In Sink, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Stone Slab Backsplashe. Kitchen 01

Kitchen 01

Modern home with Kitchen, Drop In Sink, Range Hood, Engineered Quartz Counter, Range, Light Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, and Ceiling Lighting. Kitchen 02

Kitchen 02

Modern home with Kitchen, Accent Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Wine Cooler. Kitchen 03

Kitchen 03

Modern home with Staircase, Glass Railing, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Foyer 01

Foyer 01

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, Wood Tread, and Glass Railing. Foyer 02

Foyer 02

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. Foyer 03

Foyer 03

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, and Standard Layout Fireplace. Living 01

Living 01

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Standard Layout Fireplace, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, and Coffee Tables. Living 02

Living 02

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Bench, Table, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Standard Layout Fireplace. Living / Dining

Living / Dining

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Bench, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Pendant Lighting. Dining

Dining

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor. Office

Office

Office / Gym

Office / Gym

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting and Light Hardwood Floor. Master

Master

Modern home with Chair and Light Hardwood Floor. Master

Master

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor and Ceiling Lighting. Baby Room

Baby Room

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Chair. Baby Room 02

Baby Room 02

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Drop In Sink. Guest Bathroom

Guest Bathroom

Modern home with Accent Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, Ceiling Lighting, and Drop In Sink. Bathroom

Bathroom

Exterior 01

Exterior 01

Exterior 02

Exterior 02

Credits

Posted By
Veronica Decca
@veronicadecca
Interior Design
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • New Canaan, Connecticut