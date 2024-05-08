Nestled along Nevils Creek near New Bern, NC, lies a remarkable example of sustainable living: an entirely off-grid, Passive House-certified home. This architectural marvel harmonizes seamlessly with its natural surroundings while embodying both elegance and comfort within its living spaces.

Led by Kristina Held of Held Architecture in Charlotte, NC, this project epitomizes meticulous attention to detail and collaboration. Together with the homeowner, Held crafted a tranquil and inviting retreat that embraces sustainability without compromising on aesthetics.

Every aspect of this home, meticulously designed to Passive House standards, underscores a commitment to sustainable living. From its energy efficiency to its holistic approach to environmental impact, sustainability remains paramount in every facet of its design.