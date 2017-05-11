Designed by Portland based architect, Cornell Anderson, this modern home sits in splendid seclusion along Oregon’s rugged central coast with panoramic views that stretch for miles. Placed above a coastal inlet of protected wetlands with vast expanses of pristine shoreline, the house was designed to complement the landscape. Constructed of clean sculptural lines and an abundance of natural wood, concrete and glass, the house features meticulously crafted details and finishes.

This house is the ideal retreat that showcases the juxtaposition of great modern design and the dramatic beauty of the land and sea.