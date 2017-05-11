Located on a sloping site overlooking the Mazama meadow this home creates a year round retreat for family and friends to gather. The structure stretches along the topography separating the garage and office from the public spaces with a bridge which allows the landscape to flow through the structure, breaking down the massing of the home, and marking the transition away from cars and work to retreat.

A custom screen wall at the entry forms a topographical map of the surrounding mountains, brining light to the stairway, and varying it's slatted form based on one's position within the house.

An expansive kitchen and living space encourages family and friends to come together for meals, while a tucked away outdoor summer patio connects the kitchen to a sheltered, cooler summer eating area.

Super insulated walls and ceilings, energy efficient windows and an efficient radiant heating system, are all designed to minimize energy consumption. Low VOC finishes, concrete floors, and a heat recovery ventilator insure clean and healthy air.

The living room features a dramatic corner-opening window wall which orients views towards Washington Pass. With outboard steel columns, the corner doors open 12 feet on a side pocketing into adjacent walls. Free of any corner structure , the living room is expanded to encompass the covered patios and adjacent fire pit as part of an much larger indoor outdoor living and entertaining space.