Neal Creek

Neal Creek
This modest weekend retreat in Hood River treads lightly upon its surroundings, maximizing valley and water views with minimal impact to the natural environment. The owners – windsurfing and snowboarding enthusiasts – were interested in a simple weekend retreat that would be highly efficient and ecologically minded. Their wooded two-acre parcel of land presented many unique challenges including wetlands, creek protection setbacks, and floodplain restrictions. The design solution for the two-bedroom house addresses these issues by elevating the habitable space one full floor above grade.

@undefined
Architect
  • Paul McKean Architecture llc
Photographer
  • Stephen Tamiesie

Location
  • Hood River, Oregon
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2007
    • Square Feet
  • 960
    • Lot Size
  • 2 acres