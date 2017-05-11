This modest weekend retreat in Hood River treads lightly upon its surroundings, maximizing valley and water views with minimal impact to the natural environment. The owners – windsurfing and snowboarding enthusiasts – were interested in a simple weekend retreat that would be highly efficient and ecologically minded. Their wooded two-acre parcel of land presented many unique challenges including wetlands, creek protection setbacks, and floodplain restrictions. The design solution for the two-bedroom house addresses these issues by elevating the habitable space one full floor above grade.