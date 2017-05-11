Neal Creek
This modest weekend retreat in Hood River treads lightly upon its surroundings, maximizing valley and water views with minimal impact to the natural environment. The owners – windsurfing and snowboarding enthusiasts – were interested in a simple weekend retreat that would be highly efficient and ecologically minded. Their wooded two-acre parcel of land presented many unique challenges including wetlands, creek protection setbacks, and floodplain restrictions. The design solution for the two-bedroom house addresses these issues by elevating the habitable space one full floor above grade.
Credits
Architect
- Paul McKean Architecture llc
Photographer
- Stephen Tamiesie
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2007
Square Feet
960
Lot Size
2 acres