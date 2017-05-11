Napa Pool House
A Napa poolside retreat, offering ample seating, a home bar and outdoor kitchen. Entertaining friends or relaxing with family is a breeze in this Wine Country Shangri-La.
When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Peaceful & Serene
Ready for company -- or a relaxing stay-cation on your own property.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
Complementing & Contrasting.