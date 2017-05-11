Napa Pool House

A Napa poolside retreat, offering ample seating, a home bar and outdoor kitchen. Entertaining friends or relaxing with family is a breeze in this Wine Country Shangri-La.

When your favorite place for a drink is just steps from your living room...

and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.

Peaceful & Serene

Ready for company -- or a relaxing stay-cation on your own property.

Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.

When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.

Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.

Complementing & Contrasting.

Overview

  Napa Valley, California