Studio Saxe has designed a boutique hotel and yoga studio amid the jungle in Nosara, Costa Rica, an area known for the pursuit of health, wellness, and surfing. Its contemporary design reflects the local ethos while embracing the tropical environment it inhabits.

Nalu by Studio Saxe is composed of three individual pavilions—Villa Jardín, Villa Sombra, and Villa Sol—which are strategically placed in the landscape according to local wind and solar patterns, and to forge a visual connection to the jungle and ocean. The purposeful arrangement provides privacy for guests and a sense of exploration as they traverse the tropical environment to their abodes.