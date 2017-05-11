Perched on the rocky slopes of Mykonos, Greece and overlooking the Platis Gialos beach, the Myconian Ambassador Hotel was in serious need of a fresh update—one that would make all travelers’ island dreams come true.

Galal Mahmoud of GM Architects happily took the job with a smile on his face. As a child growing up in Lebanon during a time of strife and conflict, his family frequently visited the area around the hotel and was even invited by the owner to stay there when he was in need of a place to work. Going into the job with a deep personal connection, Mahmoud approached the project with the goal of creating an airy, modern, and tranquil destination that’s reminiscent of the surrounding Greek landscape and local culture. Follow us as we take you through the refreshed space—you might find yourself daydreaming of your next island adventure.