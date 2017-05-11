Transformation of a 1950's Mid Century house. The home owners were looking for home with a view and they found perhaps the best view in Portland from the top of Mt. Tabor in SE Portland. The house originally had flat ceilings throughout at just under 8 feet tall. The living room was wide and low with heavy drapes blocking the 180 degree view. From the street and front yard the roof jets up toward the sky and was begging for a vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows. The remainder of the home was straight from the 50's. Small awkward bathrooms and a closed off kitchen and no where to sit outside and enjoy the view. We kept the original double sided fireplace and the amazing roof line and opened the house to the front and back yard and most importantly the view.