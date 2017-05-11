Mt. Tabor

By Risa Boyer Architecture
Mt. Tabor
View Photos

Transformation of a 1950's Mid Century house. The home owners were looking for home with a view and they found perhaps the best view in Portland from the top of Mt. Tabor in SE Portland. The house originally had flat ceilings throughout at just under 8 feet tall. The living room was wide and low with heavy drapes blocking the 180 degree view. From the street and front yard the roof jets up toward the sky and was begging for a vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows. The remainder of the home was straight from the 50's. Small awkward bathrooms and a closed off kitchen and no where to sit outside and enjoy the view. We kept the original double sided fireplace and the amazing roof line and opened the house to the front and back yard and most importantly the view.

Risa Boyer Architecture uploaded Mt. Tabor through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Mid-Century Building Type, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. New concrete firepit and sunken patio off the dining room. Photo of Mt. TaborView Photos

New concrete firepit and sunken patio off the dining room.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Mid-Century Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Living room and entryway. The original home was walled and with siding on the upper portion of the living room. We vaulted the ceiling to open the space and expand the view. Photo 2 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Living room and entryway. The original home was walled and with siding on the upper portion of the living room. We vaulted the ceiling to open the space and expand the view.

Modern home with Exterior, Mid-Century Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. Photo 3 of Mt. TaborView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Ottomans, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Lamps, Floor Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Two-Sided Fireplace. Newly vaulted ceiling expanding the view and horizon from the living room. Photo 4 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Newly vaulted ceiling expanding the view and horizon from the living room.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Chair, Sofa, Ottomans, Console Tables, Lamps, Recessed Lighting, Floor Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Two-Sided Fireplace. Living room looking toward entry. Photo 5 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Living room looking toward entry.

Modern home with Living Room, Two-Sided Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Ottomans, and Floor Lighting. Original double sided fireplace wrapped in smooth plaster. Photo 6 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Original double sided fireplace wrapped in smooth plaster.

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range Hood, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Undermount Sink. Expanded and updated kitchen with quarter sawn walnut cabinets, grey caesarstone counters and backsplash tile from the Modern line of Ann Sacks. Photo 7 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Expanded and updated kitchen with quarter sawn walnut cabinets, grey caesarstone counters and backsplash tile from the Modern line of Ann Sacks.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Bench, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Wall Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Cozy family room off of the kitchen with a custom built in eating area and sofa. Photo 8 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Cozy family room off of the kitchen with a custom built in eating area and sofa.

Modern home with Storage Room and Cabinet Storage Type. In the transformation of a 1950s mid-century in Portland, Oregon, metal cabinet pulls complement the strong wood grain of the cabinets at the splash of color from glazed tiles from Ann Sacks. Photo 9 of Mt. Tabor modern homeView Photos

In the transformation of a 1950s mid-century modern home in Portland, Oregon, metal cabinet pulls complement the strong wood grain of the cabinets at the splash of color from glazed tiles from Ann Sacks.

Modern home with Storage Room and Cabinet Storage Type. Walnut slat wall and bench at back entry. Photo 10 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Walnut slat wall and bench at back entry.

Modern home with Undermount Sink, Recessed Lighting, and Wall Lighting. Master bathroom with carrara counters and quarter sawn walnut cabinets. Photo 11 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Master bathroom with carrara counters and quarter sawn walnut cabinets.

Modern home with Undermount Sink, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Recessed Lighting. Kids bathroom with desert animal print wall paper. Photo 12 of Mt. TaborView Photos

Kids bathroom with desert animal print wall paper.

Powder room with Ann Sacks cement tile wrapping the wall. Photo 13 of Mt. Tabor modern homeView Photos

Powder room with Ann Sacks cement tile wrapping the wall.

Credits

Posted By
Risa Boyer Architecture
@risaboyer
Landscape Design
Builder
  • JDL Development
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Square Feet
  • 3600