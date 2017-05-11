Transformation of a 1950's Mid Century house. The home owners were looking for home with a view and they found perhaps the best view in Portland from the top of Mt. Tabor in SE Portland. The house originally had flat ceilings throughout at just under 8 feet tall. The living room was wide and low with heavy drapes blocking the 180 degree view. From the street and front yard the roof jets up toward the sky and was begging for a vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows. The remainder of the home was straight from the 50's. Small awkward bathrooms and a closed off kitchen and no where to sit outside and enjoy the view. We kept the original double sided fireplace and the amazing roof line and opened the house to the front and back yard and most importantly the view.
New concrete firepit and sunken patio off the dining room.
Living room and entryway. The original home was walled and with siding on the upper portion of the living room. We vaulted the ceiling to open the space and expand the view.
Newly vaulted ceiling expanding the view and horizon from the living room.
Living room looking toward entry.
Original double sided fireplace wrapped in smooth plaster.
Expanded and updated kitchen with quarter sawn walnut cabinets, grey caesarstone counters and backsplash tile from the Modern line of Ann Sacks.
Cozy family room off of the kitchen with a custom built in eating area and sofa.
In the transformation of a 1950s mid-century modern home in Portland, Oregon, metal cabinet pulls complement the strong wood grain of the cabinets at the splash of color from glazed tiles from Ann Sacks.
Walnut slat wall and bench at back entry.
Master bathroom with carrara counters and quarter sawn walnut cabinets.
Kids bathroom with desert animal print wall paper.
Powder room with Ann Sacks cement tile wrapping the wall.
Credits
- JDL Development