Reﬁned yet playful, hand-crafted yet modern, Moxy Chelsea reimagines the urban jungle, blending botanically-inspired design with Italian romance. It truly is The Flower District’s new secret garden.

Standing 35 stories tall, our hotel features four new dining and drinking concepts by TAO Group and Francesco Panella. Topped off with a spectacular glass-enclosed rooftop lounge that transforms into an alfresco veranda, at the touch of a button, Moxy Chelsea also offers a caffè, ristorante, and a cocktail bar and co-working lounge offering a gourmet take on Italian street food. Our hotel is a sensory overload perfectly suited for fun hunters. From the moment you walk into the property — through an overgrown ﬂower shop — to opening your guest-room and taking in the mesmerizing city views, Moxy Chelsea throws everything it’s got for you to play with. And it’s a lot. With DJ appearances, a made-for-Moxy bocce drinking game on the terrace, rooftop ﬁtness, meditation, reiki classes, ﬂoral workshops, and pizza-making classes, to name a few.

One might wonder why you should ever leave, were it not for the location. Chelsea is one of New York’s most iconic ‘hoods, brimming with galleries, bars and restaurants. Moxy Chelsea is just steps from landmarks such as The High Line, Madison Square Park, Flatiron Building, Hudson Yards and more. Rest assured that back # atthemoxy, the super star crew will cater to all your needs. Cheers!