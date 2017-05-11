Mountain cottage on the picturesque Stylchyn peninsula. Located in the place of extraordinary history - in the neighborhood rescued from flooding, ancient wooden villas, farmsteads and brick cellars with granaries, dating from the second half of the 19th and early 20th century. With breathtaking views of the lake and castles in Czorsztyn and Niedzica. Both the shape of the building and interiors are unique interpretation of the traditional architecture of this Polish region. The main material used in the whole project is wood. The roof and facade of the building were covered with aspen chips. The wooden entrance door is decorated with ornament in reference to the local tradition. This theme was repeated many times inside - on the door, furniture and stairs. Kitchen wall is decorated with cut steel flower pattern symbolizing life - a local folk symbol. The project was based not only on the local tradition, but also on the local materials. Hand antiqued wooden boards were laid on ceilings and walls. Almost all the furniture is an original projects of architects. The whole is an intriguing game of motives from the past and modern technological solutions.

Mountain Cottage project by HOLA Design was awarded the prestigious A'Design Awards and was shortlisted at the International Design & Architecture Awards 2017 as well as WAN Awards 2017.

Photographer: Yassen Hristov