Morell House is the latest home on the Mornington Peninsula from Vibe Design Group. An exercise in form and volume, this building offers something special from every angle. Stepped, interconnected boxes, undulate with the terrain and define the character of the exterior. The interior which is centred around a full height void, conjures connection between upper living spaces and kids play zones on the lower level. As you progress through the building, what was a glimpse of greenery upon entering becomes a curated visual connection to the mature English Oak Tree, a focal point of the site.