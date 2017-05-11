Montana Tree house Retreat: Featured On The Tree house Guys on DIY Network! Nestled on a private wooded 7 acres, this artistically designed craftsman double decker tree house is one of a kind and has all the luxury amenities.

Located at the gateway to the Glacier National Park, minutes from the slopes of Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort. Near Flathead Lake, Glacier Park International Airport, golfing, fishing, whitewater rafting, boating, skiing/snowboarding, hiking, biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, kayaking, paddle boarding and many more Montanan adventures.