Mojave Mesa House

Mojave Mesa House
$115 per night

House2 guests1bd1ba
Yucca Valley, California
The Mojave Mesa House is a newly renovated one bedroom home in the high desert near Joshua Tree National Park, Pioneertown, the Integratron, Giant Rock & more. The home is on a secluded, 5 acre property within 15 minutes of town. It's the perfect place for a peaceful desert retreat where you can relax and unwind. Scroll down for some before and after photos of the renovations or follow along at @mojavemesahouse. Available for bookings on Airbnb: www.airbnb.com/h...

After: Front Facade

After: The Mojave Mesa House

Before: The House

After: The Front Porch

Before: The Front Porch

After: Spacious Living Room

After: The Living Room

Before: The Living Room

After: The Renovated Kitchen

After: The Kitchen

After: The Kitchen

Before: The Kitchen

After: The Bedroom

After: The Bedroom

Before: The Bedroom

After: Bathroom

Before: The Bathroom

  • Kalina Kheirolomoom
  • Ekanon Construction
  • Dominick Rich

  • Yucca Valley, California
  • 1
  • 1
  • House (Single Residence)
  • 5 acres