Mojave Mesa House
The Mojave Mesa House is a newly renovated one bedroom home in the high desert near Joshua Tree National Park, Pioneertown, the Integratron, Giant Rock & more. The home is on a secluded, 5 acre property within 15 minutes of town. It's the perfect place for a peaceful desert retreat where you can relax and unwind. Scroll down for some before and after photos of the renovations or follow along at @mojavemesahouse. Available for bookings on Airbnb: www.airbnb.com/h...
After: Front Facade
After: The Mojave Mesa House
Before: The House
After: The Front Porch
Before: The Front Porch
After: Spacious Living Room
After: The Living Room
Before: The Living Room
After: The Renovated Kitchen
After: The Kitchen
After: The Kitchen
Before: The Kitchen
After: The Bedroom
After: The Bedroom
Before: The Bedroom
After: Bathroom
Before: The Bathroom
Credits
- Kalina Kheirolomoom
- Ekanon Construction
- Dominick Rich