Mohawk House

By UrbanLab
Mohawk House
View Photos

We were delighted to be asked by the owners of this new 8,000 square foot house to design a “minimal and abstract” building. To soften a prescribed box (mandated by the builder), a series of volumetric removals at multiple scales was undertaken: the back of the house was sliced (in plan) to create an angled glass plane oriented toward the southwestern sun; a volume was removed from the top floor to create an courtyard; and, smaller scale removals were developed such as extruding bricks on the front façade (visually removing material from the volume), removing bricks from the front fence, and perforating the main steel stair to allow light to trickle through the house from the courtyard on the top floor. The bond pattern of the brick façade consists of alternate bricks having their short sides (extruded headers) and long sides (stretchers) facing outwards, with alternate courses being offset. The brick pattern visually breaks apart the expansive front facade. A relatively introverted street facade (large windows with translucent shades) is contrasted by an extroverted all-glass facade on the back of the house. On the first floor, the kitchen, dining room, and living room are almost completely open to stimulate socialization. A grassy landscape connects outdoor and indoor spaces into a continuous 3D surface for a large family to live and play. This “hill” covers the garage with a small basketball/soccer field, and covers a subsurface gravel “sponge” that catches rainwater and protects the below grade living spaces from flooding.

UrbanLab uploaded Mohawk House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, and Trees. Front entrance, facing east Photo of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Front entrance, facing east

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, and Trees. Front entrance, facing east and north Photo 2 of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Front entrance, facing east and north

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Grass, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Back yard facade, facing west Photo 3 of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Back yard facade, facing west

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceiling Lighting, White Cabinet, Engineered Quartz Counter, Light Hardwood Floor, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range, Beverage Center, Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Range Hood, Wine Cooler, Microwave, and Drop In Sink. Kitchen connected to back yard deck, garden and yard Photo 4 of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Kitchen connected to back yard deck, garden and yard

Modern home with Outdoor, Grass, Trees, Back Yard, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Fences, Wall, and Slope. Play surface and "hill" covers garage Photo 5 of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Play surface and "hill" covers garage

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Tread, and Metal Railing. Main stair made of perforated steel Photo 6 of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Main stair made of perforated steel

Modern home with Exterior, Metal, Sliding Door Type, Kids Room, and Living Room Room Type. Basement connects to back yard Photo 7 of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Basement connects to back yard

Modern home with Outdoor, Rooftop, Grass, Trees, and Walkways. Top floor courtyard between master bedroom and bathroom Photo 8 of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Top floor courtyard between master bedroom and bathroom

Modern home with Outdoor and Front Yard. Main entrance Photo 9 of Mohawk HouseView Photos

Main entrance

Plans and sections Photo 10 of Mohawk House modern homeView Photos

Plans and sections

Credits

Posted By
UrbanLab
@urbanlab
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Intrinsic Landscape
Photographer
  • Michelle Litvin

Overview

Location
  • Chicago, Illinois
    • Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 5
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 8000