Modern Tranquility

By Taylor Lombardo Architects
Modern Tranquility
View Photos

This modern residence was designed to take full advantage of natural light and air flow from it's fairly open and flat site. Tucked in the surrounding vineyards, this is truly a wine country home fit for gatherings with family and friends, but also respects the clients' individual needs and connection to the natural environment.

Taylor Lombardo Architects uploaded Modern Tranquility through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern Residence Great Room Photo of Modern Tranquility modern homeView Photos

Modern Residence Great Room

Modern Residence Kitchen Photo 2 of Modern Tranquility modern homeView Photos

Modern Residence Kitchen

Modern Residence Master Bedroom Photo 3 of Modern Tranquility modern homeView Photos

Modern Residence Master Bedroom

Modern Residence Study / Home Office Photo 4 of Modern Tranquility modern homeView Photos

Modern Residence Study / Home Office

Modern Residence Entry Photo 5 of Modern Tranquility modern homeView Photos

Modern Residence Entry

Modern Residence Rear Elevation Photo 6 of Modern Tranquility modern homeView Photos

Modern Residence Rear Elevation

Modern Residence Master Bedroom Exterior View Photo 7 of Modern Tranquility modern homeView Photos

Modern Residence Master Bedroom Exterior View

Credits

Posted By
Taylor Lombardo Architects
@taylorlombardoarchitects

Overview

Location
  • California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern