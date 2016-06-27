Modern Tranquility
This modern residence was designed to take full advantage of natural light and air flow from it's fairly open and flat site. Tucked in the surrounding vineyards, this is truly a wine country home fit for gatherings with family and friends, but also respects the clients' individual needs and connection to the natural environment.
Taylor Lombardo Architects uploaded Modern Tranquility through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern Residence Great Room
Modern Residence Kitchen
Modern Residence Master Bedroom
Modern Residence Study / Home Office
Modern Residence Entry
Modern Residence Rear Elevation
Modern Residence Master Bedroom Exterior View
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern