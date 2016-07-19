Entry
Entry
amphitheater
amphitheater
Terrace
Terrace
Hospitality Building
Hospitality Building
Roof Terrace
Roof Terrace
Winery Building
Winery Building
Wine Display / Retail
Wine Display / Retail
Presqu'ile Winery Site
Presqu'ile Winery Site
Balcony
Balcony
Kitchen
Kitchen
Exterior / Entry steps / Garage
Exterior / Entry steps / Garage
Living Room / Balcony / Ocean View
Living Room / Balcony / Ocean View
Living Room
Living Room
Kitchen
Kitchen
Pool House / Pool / Backyard
Pool House / Pool / Backyard
Exterior from Driveway
Exterior from Driveway
Contemporary Residence Winter View
Contemporary Residence Winter View
Contemporary Residence Front Elevation
Contemporary Residence Front Elevation
Contemporary Residence Great Room
Contemporary Residence Great Room
Contemporary Residence Rear Elevation
Contemporary Residence Rear Elevation
Modern Residence Kitchen
Modern Residence Kitchen
Modern Residence Entry
Modern Residence Entry
Modern Residence Rear Elevation
Modern Residence Rear Elevation
Modern Residence Outdoor fireplace
Modern Residence Outdoor fireplace
Modern Residence in California. Front Elevation.
Modern Residence in California. Front Elevation.
Modern Residence. Backyard.
Modern Residence. Backyard.
Modern Residence Staircase
Modern Residence Staircase
Set cover photo