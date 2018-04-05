Modern Mexican Retreat Casa Grillo Stuns From An Ocean-View Hillside

Sweeping ocean views, geometric lines and extreme precision highlight this remarkable, hillside retreat located within the highly coveted, gated community of El Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas. Designed by one of Mexico’s foremost architects, Jacinto Avalos, this brand-new home is tiered into the topography of the mountainside maximizing privacy and views while featuring three-stories of open, airy oceanside living.

Chimney cactus marks the street-side entrance leading to an alluring, elegantly lit passageway. Enter the main living level through an interior courtyard with living wall and water and fire fountain. A balance of the elements—fire, water and air—is prominently displayed throughout the home.

The grand, sprawling dining and living area leads to a chef-worthy, gourmet kitchen with large granite island. Receding pocket doors reveal far-reaching ocean views and open to seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor living. The exterior space features a Venetian-tiled, infinity-edged pool, raised jetted spa, plush, green lawn and spacious sundeck. A poolside palapa terrace captures some of the best views in Los Cabos while providing the perfect outdoor lounging and dining space.

Four bedrooms feature ensuite baths, many with private ocean-view patios, for a boutique resort-style of living. A fifth bedroom may serve as a media room, office or studio. The upper-level bedrooms open to a green lawn with lounge seating and linear fire pit, offering a quiet place to relax and enjoy the stunning sunset vistas.

Thoughtfully curated design features include handcrafted ironwork railings and doors, a custom wrought-iron light installation, Parota wood indoor and outdoor dining tables and Puebla travertine floors. The meticulous lighting design sets the mood with incandescent, ambient and accent lighting both indoors and outside. Within moments from home at Casa Grillo is some of the best dining, shopping and nightlife in Cabo San Lucas, plus miles of unspoiled, white-sand beaches.

Offered at $3,749,000

Represented by Janet Jensen and Jason Smith

Janet Jensen: + 52.1.624.141.6726

Jason Smith: + 52.1.624.129.9492