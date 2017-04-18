Modern Infill

By BONE Structure
Modern Infill
View Photos

A simple design, with revolutionary features, inside and out. This is the first-ever BONE Structure project in Saskatoon. Based on the Infill inspiration, this home has 4,300 sq.ft. of living space, including basement and attached garage.

This one-of-a-kind, turn-key project is located in the epicenter of the Saskatoon, in one of the best location available. Mere blocks from U of S campus, Royal University Hospital, Downtown Core, South SK River and the historic Broadway Avenue, it is truly incomparable.

BONE Structure uploaded Modern Infill through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
BONE Structure
@bonestructure
Builder
  • Aspect Home Builders
Photographer
  • Studio D Photography
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)