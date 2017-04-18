Modern Infill
A simple design, with revolutionary features, inside and out. This is the first-ever BONE Structure project in Saskatoon. Based on the Infill inspiration, this home has 4,300 sq.ft. of living space, including basement and attached garage.
This one-of-a-kind, turn-key project is located in the epicenter of the Saskatoon, in one of the best location available. Mere blocks from U of S campus, Royal University Hospital, Downtown Core, South SK River and the historic Broadway Avenue, it is truly incomparable.
BONE Structure uploaded Modern Infill through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Builder
- Aspect Home Builders
Photographer
- Studio D Photography
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)