A simple design, with revolutionary features, inside and out. This is the first-ever BONE Structure project in Saskatoon. Based on the Infill inspiration, this home has 4,300 sq.ft. of living space, including basement and attached garage.

This one-of-a-kind, turn-key project is located in the epicenter of the Saskatoon, in one of the best location available. Mere blocks from U of S campus, Royal University Hospital, Downtown Core, South SK River and the historic Broadway Avenue, it is truly incomparable.