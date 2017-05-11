Located in a country club development with strict design guidelines governing many of the exterior characteristics of the building, this home found its inspiration in the classic west-coast ranch house style – a single story structure with low-pitched, sloped roofs and an open, asymmetrical floor plan centered around the backyard and patio. The house is clad in a protective layer of stone, wood, metal and stucco against the harsh Colorado weather. Views out to the golf course, sunlight, shade, easy outdoor living, kids racing about; these are the qualities that most factored into the design.