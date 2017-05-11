Modern Golf Course Home
Located in a country club development with strict design guidelines governing many of the exterior characteristics of the building, this home found its inspiration in the classic west-coast ranch house style – a single story structure with low-pitched, sloped roofs and an open, asymmetrical floor plan centered around the backyard and patio. The house is clad in a protective layer of stone, wood, metal and stucco against the harsh Colorado weather. Views out to the golf course, sunlight, shade, easy outdoor living, kids racing about; these are the qualities that most factored into the design.
Using the same materials inside and out: Cedar T&G siding, buff sandstone and bronze accents the line between inside/outside is blurred.
Artistically composed cabinets, shelving, TV, and fireplace create a focal point adjacent to the views of the golf course.
The cabinets are varied in depth to integrate the wall, cabinets and dining room fireplace.
Windows at the desk level are integrated into the cabinets and provide views of the golf course.
A stairway lit by a hidden skylight leads the way towards the lower level.
- Andrew Pogue Photo