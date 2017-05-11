Located in a co-housing community in rural Virginia, this new modern home is designed as a single-family residence with a rental apartment on the lower level. The home is a modern interpretation of the traditional white clapboard farmhouse and red barn that populate the neighboring countryside. The main living spaces and large gable-end screen porch enjoy views to the distant mountains and the shared common community open space. This connection to the site is achieved by the use of glass doors plus casements, awning, ventilating picture and large fixed windows.