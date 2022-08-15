This four year-long, full-scale remodel was a labor of love for both client and Regan Baker Design and was well worth the wait. Originally built as a 1920s Spanish Revival, we gave the three-story home a complete overhaul to incorporate modern style and Art Deco influence.



The entryway sets the tone for the home with a stunning Art Nouveau carved wood bench attributed to Antoni Guadí and a 1930s French ceiling fixture.

The space includes a library, elevator, tasting room, and lower level designed for lengthy stays from family and friends. The centerpiece of the home is a spectacular custom fabricated, curved blackened-steel staircase with bronze top cap that connects all four levels—including the roof deck, with its hot tub and raised vegetable/herb garden. Blackened steel casement windows throughout the home provide contrast, a classic feel, and relate visually to the staircase.

The entry hallway leads to the open kitchen, living, and dining room—featuring a custom-designed curved sofa, custom cabinetry with hidden TV lift, and a silk rug featuring an Alexander McQueen butterfly pattern.

A vintage 1960s brass pendant, in the style of French lighting designer Jean Perzel, hangs above the dining table for a geometric, Art Deco focal point.

The library provides a quiet place for the family to play, read or work. In a feat of architectural skill, we added a working fireplace, bringing depth, coziness and character to the room. True to the home, the mantel’s black marble is traditional, while its profile remains modern. The vintage and antique table, chairs, and sofa add to the room’s sense of story and the brass starburst ceiling fixture brings 20s-era glamour.

In the primary bedroom, the neutral bedding allows an antique, muted rose-colored rug to stand out.

On the lower level is the tasting room—its deep green wall color, cognac-colored custom leather banquette, pewter countertops and brass hardware give it the feel of an English pub—a perfect place to mix signature craft cocktails.

