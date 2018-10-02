Modern Custom Farmhouse

By Julie Marcigliano
Modern Custom Farmhouse
View Photos

This one-of-a-kind home was created to make the most of living in a tree-filled city like Atlanta. A solid facade belies the openness of this unique home, every room baring custom features. From the generous windows in the kitchen and bedroom to the vaulted dining, bathing, and gathering spaces, this is a light-filled dwelling. Yet there’s an undertone of strength, evidenced in the stonework staircase, exposed I-frame beams, and deep wood paneling. A one-of-a-kind, zero-edge pool, accented with a fountain feature, completes this modern farmhouse design.

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 2 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 3 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 4 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Pool by J.Brownlee Design Photo 5 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Pool by J.Brownlee Design

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 6 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 7 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 8 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 9 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 10 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 11 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 12 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 13 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Photo 14 of Modern Custom Farmhouse modern home

Credits

Posted By
j
Julie Marcigliano
@juliemarcigliano
Builder
  • Sheehan Built Homes
Photographer
  • Jeff Herr Photography

Overview