This one-of-a-kind home was created to make the most of living in a tree-filled city like Atlanta. A solid facade belies the openness of this unique home, every room baring custom features. From the generous windows in the kitchen and bedroom to the vaulted dining, bathing, and gathering spaces, this is a light-filled dwelling. Yet there’s an undertone of strength, evidenced in the stonework staircase, exposed I-frame beams, and deep wood paneling. A one-of-a-kind, zero-edge pool, accented with a fountain feature, completes this modern farmhouse design.