Modern Courtyard Home
The owners of this Kirkland home wanted to have a house that was welcoming and full of life, while maintaining a look of timelessness. The walkway leading up to the front doors is inviting and the different materials provide a fun variance of color that isn't too over the top.
High ceilings were a priority for the clients and the clerestory windows create an illusion that extends the ceiling even higher. Direct access to the deck through the glass doors opens the space even further and seamlessly connects one room to another.
The large kitchen island is perfect area to gather around for special occasions or for daily activities like homework for the kids. There is plenty of built in storage space for storing kitchenware.
Natural light permeates the kitchen through the many windows and glass doors, brightening the room that often becomes the center of all activity for this family.
A neutral color palette is modernized with glossy finishes, a subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliance accents. This is a kitchen that will highlight and draw attention to the food, becoming a blank canvas for the owners to personalize.
The master bathroom is a light-filled space of relaxation with a large bathtub as well a spacious shower. The tile backsplash provides a modern finish and every convenience was added to truly make this a room of leisure.
The master bedroom is a clean but cozy space filled with plenty of light from the clerestory windows.
The windows along the hallway prevent it from feeling too narrow or gloomy. The space transforms into an elegant stretch of space filled with light and becomes much more than just a utilitarian hallway.
The back of the house has an all grey exterior that lets the modern design speak for itself.
The covered patio and built-in barbecue make the backyard perfect for outdoor living.
The backyard is designed to take advantage of the abundant space and allows for plenty of outdoor living throughout the year in the beautiful Pacific Northwest.