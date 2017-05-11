Modern Cigar Room
Indianapolis homeowners tasked Chris Short, Principal Architect at HAUS | Architecture for Modern Lifestyles, to create a cigar room addition to their existing 1954 mid-century modern home. Not only did he deliver a flawless design that seamlessly carries on the pre-existing rooflines, materials and glazing themes from the original portion of the home, but he along with Matt Harris, founder of MW Harris (an interior design firm) created a complete escape; a night and day experience from the main living space of the home to the new cigar room.
(An entire article that I wrote can be found here for additional project information: www.mod-abode.com/blo...
Mod Abode by Jamie Sangar uploaded Modern Cigar Room through Add A Home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Matt Harris
- MW Harris
Builder
Photographer
- Mod Abode by Jamie Sangar
- Mod Abode by
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Year
1954
Lot Size
2 acres