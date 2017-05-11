Modern Cabin

Modern Cabin
Bear Peak, a picturesque summit in the Front Range Mountains, has long been a fresh-air getaway for Boulderites. Its location is close enough to downtown Boulder for commuting and removed enough to enjoy some peace and quiet after a day at work. The HMH team transformed this "funky 1970s timber lodge” to the mountain-modern home the tech industry start-up couple always wanted. This modern mountain retreat reflects a harmonious flow between indoors and out that makes it perfectly in tune with its surrounding natural environment. The architecture and design are characterized by a rustic-modern aesthetic that meshes beautifully with the site. Every detail was well planned and articulated, celebrating the mountain lifestyle.

Modern home with Kitchen, Dishwasher, Dark Hardwood Floor, Cooktops, Wood Cabinet, Undermount Sink, and Pendant Lighting.
Modern home with Kitchen, Undermount Sink, Dark Hardwood Floor, Wood Cabinet, Range, and Pendant Lighting.
Modern home with Kitchen, Metal Counter, Beverage Center, Metal Cabinet, Refrigerator, Undermount Sink, and Dark Hardwood Floor. We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!

Modern home with Kitchen, Range, Open Cabinet, Dark Hardwood Floor, Undermount Sink, and Pendant Lighting. We incorporated unparalleled levels of storage and functionality throughout the space without compromising usability.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Accent Lighting, Chair, Storage, Pendant Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Gas Burning Fireplace. Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile

Modern home with Living Room, Dark Hardwood Floor, Chair, Coffee Tables, Track Lighting, Ottomans, End Tables, and Sofa. Creating a beautiful home isn't just about impressing guests and surrounding yourself with pretty things. It's about creating spaces to feel relaxed, comfortable and at peace.

Modern home with Bedroom, Concrete Floor, Pendant Lighting, Bed, Storage, Chair, Recessed Lighting, and Bench. A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.

Modern home with Staircase, Metal Railing, and Wood Tread. Nothing but WOW ❤️❤️❤️

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Bookcase, Pendant Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Night Stands. Instead of a basic doorway between the master bedroom and bath, we designed a divider wall that visually enlarges the space.

Modern home with Bath Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Concrete Counter, and Pendant Lighting. Divided master bedroom and bathroom

Modern home with Bath Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.

Modern home with Bath Room and Concrete Counter.
HMHAI
  Boulder, Colorado
  2018