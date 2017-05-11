Bear Peak, a picturesque summit in the Front Range Mountains, has long been a fresh-air getaway for Boulderites. Its location is close enough to downtown Boulder for commuting and removed enough to enjoy some peace and quiet after a day at work. The HMH team transformed this "funky 1970s timber lodge” to the mountain-modern home the tech industry start-up couple always wanted. This modern mountain retreat reflects a harmonious flow between indoors and out that makes it perfectly in tune with its surrounding natural environment. The architecture and design are characterized by a rustic-modern aesthetic that meshes beautifully with the site. Every detail was well planned and articulated, celebrating the mountain lifestyle.