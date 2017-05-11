Modern Cabin
Bear Peak, a picturesque summit in the Front Range Mountains, has long been a fresh-air getaway for Boulderites. Its location is close enough to downtown Boulder for commuting and removed enough to enjoy some peace and quiet after a day at work. The HMH team transformed this "funky 1970s timber lodge” to the mountain-modern home the tech industry start-up couple always wanted. This modern mountain retreat reflects a harmonious flow between indoors and out that makes it perfectly in tune with its surrounding natural environment. The architecture and design are characterized by a rustic-modern aesthetic that meshes beautifully with the site. Every detail was well planned and articulated, celebrating the mountain lifestyle.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
We incorporated unparalleled levels of storage and functionality throughout the space without compromising usability.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
Creating a beautiful home isn’t just about impressing guests and surrounding yourself with pretty things. It’s about creating spaces to feel relaxed, comfortable and at peace.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
Nothing but WOW ❤️❤️❤️
Instead of a basic doorway between the master bedroom and bath, we designed a divider wall that visually enlarges the space.
Divided master bedroom and bathroom
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.