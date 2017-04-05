Thoughtfully designed and impeccably built. This is 2500 sqare feet of cutting edge modern design by Midouhas Arcitecture. Built with the finest natural materials by Baker Custom Homes. Reverse living offers Bay and Ocean views from the wide open kitchen, dining and living room. Large natural roofline volume ceilings are all finished with red cedar planking. Home is warm and inviting, with carmalized bamboo flooring and stairways throughout. Kitchen offers European cabinentry, stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, Kohler fixtures and ceramic tile backsplash. Heating and air conditioning are accomplished with two Lenox High Efficiency units and natural gas-fired furnace. House is also equipped with gas-fired on-demand hot water heater. All this designed in a manner that brings outside to inside with HUGE wall windows and open living spapces that create a canvas for natural lighting. Living area spill out to over 600 sq ft of decking.