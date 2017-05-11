Mocabee Residence

By
Mocabee Residence
View Photos

The California landscape lends itself to living an outdoor lifestyle. The house is set like a stage that overlooks the orchard, the Monterey pine trees to the South, the neighbors sheep, and a distant Mayacamas Mountain and vineyard view.

The white homestead barn building on the Mocabee property is used as an art studio and connected to the western red cedar clad house by an outdoor L shaped ipe deck, forming a right angled courtyard. The buildings are placed perpendicular to one another with a 14 foot space between them, so you can borrow a view and feel like you see through the buildings. The pool is placed on center with the white barn, parallel with the house.

The house feels like slow architecture, a farm to table type of contemporary sustainable agrarian architecture.

uploaded Mocabee Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Farmhouse Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Photo of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Outdoor, Walkways, Trees, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Back Yard. Photo 2 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Bath Room. Photo 3 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Exterior and Wood Siding Material. Photo 4 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Kitchen, Medium Hardwood Floor, Refrigerator, Ceiling Lighting, Dishwasher, White Cabinet, Range Hood, and Range. Photo 5 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Grass. Photo 6 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Lamps, Medium Hardwood Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Ottomans, End Tables, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 7 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Bed, Lamps, Chair, Night Stands, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 8 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Exterior and Wood Siding Material. Photo 9 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 10 of Mocabee Residence
Modern home with Outdoor, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, and Walkways. Photo 11 of Mocabee Residence

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Sonoma, California