The California landscape lends itself to living an outdoor lifestyle. The house is set like a stage that overlooks the orchard, the Monterey pine trees to the South, the neighbors sheep, and a distant Mayacamas Mountain and vineyard view.

The white homestead barn building on the Mocabee property is used as an art studio and connected to the western red cedar clad house by an outdoor L shaped ipe deck, forming a right angled courtyard. The buildings are placed perpendicular to one another with a 14 foot space between them, so you can borrow a view and feel like you see through the buildings. The pool is placed on center with the white barn, parallel with the house.

The house feels like slow architecture, a farm to table type of contemporary sustainable agrarian architecture.