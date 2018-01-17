Mission Cozy
Location
Year
2017
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Details
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
1
Credits
Posted by
Builder
Photographer
Ana Kamin
From SF Design Build
SF Design Build was hired to remodel this 1800's cottage in the Mission District of San Francisco. The entire structure was re-built from foundation to roof.
The exterior respects the original structure, with modern and refined updates. Inside the concrete and pine floors, white cabinets and walls with carefully placed dark accent paint, combine to create a spacious yet cozy feeling which is unexpected given the small footprint!
Worth noting is the beautiful original window we brought back to life, as seen in the bedroom photos.
Photos: Ana Kamin
Styling: Sarah Owen