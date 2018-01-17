SF Design Build was hired to remodel this 1800's cottage in the Mission District of San Francisco. The entire structure was re-built from foundation to roof.

The exterior respects the original structure, with modern and refined updates. Inside the concrete and pine floors, white cabinets and walls with carefully placed dark accent paint, combine to create a spacious yet cozy feeling which is unexpected given the small footprint!

Worth noting is the beautiful original window we brought back to life, as seen in the bedroom photos.

Photos: Ana Kamin

Styling: Sarah Owen