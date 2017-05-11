Minimalist Urban Residence

Minimalist Urban Residence
This private residence was designed for a young, creative entrepreneur. The structure maximizes natural light through an abundance of fixed and sliding glass, including skylights throughout the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

A simple material palette of ipe and white stucco was selected for the exterior, while the interior is warmed with custom walnut cabinetry, italian marble and brass fixtures.

The home is modestly sized (2500 sq ft) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Sliding doors and operable windows throughout the home offer limitless opportunities for ventilation while creating a true connection between the indoors and outdoors in every room. Operable sliding glass spans the entire width of the kitchen/dining/living room area, so on a warm sunny day, the home becomes completely open to the elements. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.

The home was designed with the owner’s affinity for entertaining in mind. Upon entering the minimalist home, guests are greeted with an uninterrupted view of the home’s gardens and outdoor fire pit, where friends and family are known to gather every weekend for a glass of wine or bbq.

ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.

ANACAPA Architecture designed Minimalist Urban Residence with California's temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors that extend into the study keep the home warm on cooler days.

