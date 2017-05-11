Midcentury Dream House

By
Midcentury Dream House
View Photos

A Midcentury home designed by Tandem Interiors.

uploaded Midcentury Dream House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Table Lighting, Chair, Standard Layout Fireplace, End Tables, Sectional, Coffee Tables, Rug Floor, and Bench. Living Room Photo of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Storage, Table, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Rug Floor. Dining Room Looking into Kitchen and Family Room Photo 2 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Dining Room Looking into Kitchen and Family Room

Modern home with Kids Room, Bed, Light Hardwood Floor, Bedroom Room Type, Chair, Dresser, Toddler Age, Neutral Gender, and Rug Floor. Kids Bedroom Photo 3 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Kids Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Night Stands, Bed, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Master Bedroom Photo 4 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Living Room, Stools, Light Hardwood Floor, and Table Lighting. Detail in Entry Way/ Living Room Photo 5 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Detail in Entry Way/ Living Room

Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Shelves, Rug Floor, Table Lighting, and Desk. Living Room Looking into Entry Way Photo 6 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Living Room Looking into Entry Way

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Table, Chair, and Rug Floor. Detail of Dining Room Photo 7 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Detail of Dining Room

Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Sofa, Light Hardwood Floor, Coffee Tables, End Tables, Shelves, Chair, Rug Floor, and Console Tables. Family Room Photo 8 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Family Room

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Laminate Counter, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Wall Oven, Refrigerator, Range, and Undermount Sink. Kitchen Photo 9 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Laminate Counter, Light Hardwood Floor, Wood Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, and Undermount Sink. Kitchen Photo 10 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Laminate Counter, and Ceramic Tile Backsplashe. Detail of Kitchen Photo 11 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Detail of Kitchen

Modern home with Laminate Counter and Ceiling Lighting. Bathroom Photo 12 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Bathroom

Modern home with Laminate Counter and Undermount Sink. Detail of Bathroom Photo 13 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Detail of Bathroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Night Stands, Bed, Rug Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Guest Bedroom Photo 14 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Guest Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Storage, and Light Hardwood Floor. Detail of Guest Bedroom Photo 15 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Detail of Guest Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Table Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor. Detail of Guest Bedroom Photo 16 of Midcentury Dream HouseView Photos

Detail of Guest Bedroom

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • Tandem Interiors
Photographer
  • Madeline Tolle

Overview

Location
  • Santa Monica, California
    • Style
  • Midcentury

    • Press

    Publications
  • Domino