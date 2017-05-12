Designed by Richard Schubert, this architect was a champion of modernism. It is the simple beauty that is most striking. Floor to ceiling walls of glass. Now is your chance to put your finishing touches on this architecturally significant home. The vibe of this 1962 home runs so thick you'd expect Samantha Stevens to greet you at the door with a martini! The amazing half acre yard with mature trees is your own private oasis and allows you to go any direction you'd want with it. If you are a mid century modern fan this is the hallmark of mid century modern architecture. The current owners hired Atchison Heller to replace the roof with a commercial grade roof. For Sale $750,000