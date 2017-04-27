Tucked behind gates and set back from the street, this mid-century architectural gem in Nichols Canyon is an oasis of tranquility, featuring voluminous interiors, generous outdoor space and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow throughout.

A private driveway dotted with lavender plants and orange trees offers a serene entry point to the property, which holds a three-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest house surrounded by tall hedges and attractive landscaping for privacy and seclusion.

Showcasing 2,510 square feet of living space, the main house includes an open living room with exposed beams, a fireplace and sliding walls of glass that flood the space with natural light. An airy dining area flows into a fabulous chef’s kitchen boasting Calacatta marble countertops, Wolf and Miele appliances, a large eat-in island and sliding walls of glass to an expansive rear deck for entertaining.

Two en suite guest rooms are generous and bright, each with sliders to the swimming pool or deck, while a voluminous master suite features a large walk-in closet, elegant bathroom with dual sinks and a soaking tub, and sliding walls of glass that reveal a lush bamboo forest. A staircase off the rear deck provides access to a private music studio and grassy area ideal for pets.

A lovely landscaped walkway leads to an additional private deck with suncover off the 1,383-square-foot guest house. Main level interiors include a spacious open living area with a fireplace, kitchenette and en suite guest room, while a lower level holds an additional full bathroom, laundry room, and media room with a digital projector and automated screen.

Two large entertaining decks, a swimming pool, 16 camera security system, and carport with space for four vehicles complete this private retreat in the hills.

Offered at $2,899,000, it is being listed by Billy Rose and Jon Grauman of The Agency.

Billy Rose - 424-230-3702

Jon Grauman - 424-238-2484