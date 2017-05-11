MG House

By Maya Sheinberger
MG House
Renovation of a single-family house in Hod Hasharon. Before the renovation, the house was country-style, dark and old-fashioned. The entrance floor was re-designed along with the outdoor developing of the plot, while opening a new windows and creating full inside-outside connection. Changing the layout of the first floor according to the needs of the family, and Adding a second floor attic as a bedroom for the eldest daughter.

My favorite area in the house is the family lounge, originally there was closed wall, and I decided to open a huge window with a bench underneath with storage. I moved the olive tree from the entrance of the lot to the center of the new window. The window frames the tree as a picture, so we decided not to add curtains to that window.
Another space that I love is the boys' study area on the first floor. An open space next to the staircase, where I designed a library of random cubes in three finishes white-black-oak combined with a desk.
The colors chosen for the house are very calm, combining a great deal of wood and shades of blue and gray.
It was important for the owners to keep a very practical home with lots of storage space and still get a warm, modern, up-to-date home that matches the character of the family.

Credits

Posted By
m
Maya Sheinberger
@mayasheinberger
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Itay Benit
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Lot Size
  • 260 sqm