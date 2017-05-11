Renovation of a single-family house in Hod Hasharon. Before the renovation, the house was country-style, dark and old-fashioned. The entrance floor was re-designed along with the outdoor developing of the plot, while opening a new windows and creating full inside-outside connection. Changing the layout of the first floor according to the needs of the family, and Adding a second floor attic as a bedroom for the eldest daughter.
My favorite area in the house is the family lounge, originally there was closed wall, and I decided to open a huge window with a bench underneath with storage. I moved the olive tree from the entrance of the lot to the center of the new window. The window frames the tree as a picture, so we decided not to add curtains to that window.
Another space that I love is the boys' study area on the first floor. An open space next to the staircase, where I designed a library of random cubes in three finishes white-black-oak combined with a desk.
The colors chosen for the house are very calm, combining a great deal of wood and shades of blue and gray.
It was important for the owners to keep a very practical home with lots of storage space and still get a warm, modern, up-to-date home that matches the character of the family.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Kitchen
Kitchen (detail)
Kitchen
Kitchen
Dinning area
Dinning area
Living area
Credits
- Itay Benit